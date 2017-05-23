Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1055: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Cummins India

Cummins India (KKC) missed our Q4FY17 sales and EBITDA estimates by 6% and 15%, respectively. The variance, despite 18% YoY domestic revenue growth, was due to tepid exports, which generate higher margin. However, sustained improvement in most domestic segments—power generation, distribution & industrial BU—is heartening and in sync with trend posted by short-cycle product companies fuelled by pick up in public infra.

Outlook

Our preference for KKC is anchored by >2x growth in cash flow and 20% EPS CAGR over FY17-19E. Recent unwarranted sharp correction around exports offers a good entry price for investors. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of INR 1,055 (INR 1,100 earlier).

