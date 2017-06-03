Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 248: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Compton’s management has focussed on striking a balance between growth and margins. Therefore, the company has rolled back channel incentives (raised during demonet), and enabled channel de-stocking. This strategy led to a slowing down of primary growth vis-à-vis peers, but margin expansion was superior. Crompton’s 9% EBITDA growth was better than Havells’ at +3.5%, V-Guard’s at -6.4% and Orient CD at -3.2%.

Outlook

In FY17, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by 11%/14%/24% resp. Given the healthy earnings growth (23% EPS CAGR over FY17P-19E), asset-light biz model and FCF generation of Rs 4-5bn in FY18-19, high valuations are natural. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 248, based on 35x Mar-19 EPS.

