Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 248: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 248: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals


Compton’s management has focussed on striking a balance between growth and margins. Therefore, the company has rolled back channel incentives (raised during demonet), and enabled channel de-stocking. This strategy led to a slowing down of primary growth vis-à-vis peers, but margin expansion was superior. Crompton’s 9% EBITDA growth was better than Havells’ at +3.5%, V-Guard’s at -6.4% and Orient CD at -3.2%.


Outlook


In FY17, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by 11%/14%/24% resp. Given the healthy earnings growth (23% EPS CAGR over FY17P-19E), asset-light biz model and FCF generation of Rs 4-5bn in FY18-19, high valuations are natural. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 248, based on 35x Mar-19 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

