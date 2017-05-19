Buy Credit Analysis & Research; target of Rs 1755: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Credit Analysis & Research

Credit Analysis and Research’s (CARE) Q4FY17 standalone revenue growth of 1.5% YoY came 5% below estimate to INR 764mn and 6% for FY17. Revenue miss was on account of sluggish environment and low growth in bank credit, though volume growth was strong.

Outlook

On anticipated uptick in corporate bond market, riding government initiatives, improving macroeconomic outlook and higher budgetary allocation to infra & housing segment, CARE anticipates pick up in credit growth. Thus, we forecast 12% sales CAGR over FY17-19. We move to DCF-based valuation with TP of INR 1,755. Maintain ‘BUY’.

