May 10, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 430: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Coromandel International


Fertilizer companies may fully receive current subsidy outstanding from government. Working capital may also reduce significantly, as subsidy is likely to be released within 1 week vs. 3-4 months earlier. We believe operational issues may be ironed out in 4-6 months, after which fertilizer companies will start reaping benefits of DBT.


Outlook


Coromandel’s FY17 EBITDA margin on self-produced fertilizers stood at Rs 2,200/tn (mgmt. guidance of Rs 2,000/tn) even after weak Q1FY17 and government-enforced fertilizer price cuts (in July ’16). Subsidy receivables (adjusted) reduced to Rs 10 bn in Mar ‘17 vs. Rs 15 bn in Mar ’16 (see exhibit 2). We hike FY19E EPS by 9% due to (a) higher margin at Rs 2,400/ tn (Rs 2,100/tn earlier), (b) subsidy payout of Rs 15 bn. BUY with TP of Rs 430 (Rs 415 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

