Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 430: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Coromandel International

Fertilizer companies may fully receive current subsidy outstanding from government. Working capital may also reduce significantly, as subsidy is likely to be released within 1 week vs. 3-4 months earlier. We believe operational issues may be ironed out in 4-6 months, after which fertilizer companies will start reaping benefits of DBT.

Outlook

Coromandel’s FY17 EBITDA margin on self-produced fertilizers stood at Rs 2,200/tn (mgmt. guidance of Rs 2,000/tn) even after weak Q1FY17 and government-enforced fertilizer price cuts (in July ’16). Subsidy receivables (adjusted) reduced to Rs 10 bn in Mar ‘17 vs. Rs 15 bn in Mar ’16 (see exhibit 2). We hike FY19E EPS by 9% due to (a) higher margin at Rs 2,400/ tn (Rs 2,100/tn earlier), (b) subsidy payout of Rs 15 bn. BUY with TP of Rs 430 (Rs 415 earlier).

