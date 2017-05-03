Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 393: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Coromandel International

Coromandel International (CRIN) reported a 25% YoY fall in revenues, mainly owing to the correction in fertiliser prices and weak fertiliser sales in the South due to poor rains. However, EBITDA and PAT surpassed our and consensus estimates on higher EBITDA margin (12.1% versus 9.0% estimate), led by fall in raw material (RM) and better performance of fertiliser business.

Outlook

Overall, we expect PAT to clock 22% CAGR over FY17-19, driven by volume growth in complex fertilisers, debottlenecking in agrochemicals, superior margins and lower interest costs. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 393, based on 16x FY19E EPS. DBT implementation entails further rerating potential.

