you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 393: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 393 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 393: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International (CRIN) reported a 25% YoY fall in revenues, mainly owing to the correction in fertiliser prices and weak fertiliser sales in the South due to poor rains. However, EBITDA and PAT surpassed our and consensus estimates on higher EBITDA margin (12.1% versus 9.0% estimate), led by fall in raw material (RM) and better performance of fertiliser business.


Outlook


Overall, we expect PAT to clock 22% CAGR over FY17-19, driven by volume growth in complex fertilisers, debottlenecking in agrochemicals, superior margins and lower interest costs. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 393, based on 16x FY19E EPS. DBT implementation entails further rerating potential.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

