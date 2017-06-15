App
Jun 15, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Control Print; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Control Print has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated June 14, 2017.

Buy Control Print; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Control Print


CPL is a leading coding & marking player domestically with manufacturing capability in printing machines, spare parts & associated consumables (ink). These are required to print essential real time product details like manufacturing date, expiry date, batch number, maximum retail price, etc, on any manufacturing product.


Outlook


We value CPL at Rs 375, i.e. 15x P/E (0.7x PEG) on FY19E EPS of Rs 25.0/share with a BUY rating on the stock. The key risk to our call is elongated working capital cycle and temporary disruption in the value chain on account of implementation of GST.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Control Print #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

