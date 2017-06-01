Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 1370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Container Corporation

Revenues for Q4FY17 de-grew 2% YoY (up 17% QoQ) to Rs 1558 crore. Exim realisations continued to remain sluggish. On the back of this, it de-grew 5% YoY (up 17% QoQ) to Rs 1239 crore. However, domestic revenues grew 8% YoY (up 17% QoQ) to Rs 318.6 crore.

Outlook

We believe that as revenues gather steam from these varied segments, Concor would be operating in altogether different business model, thereby commanding premium valuation. We adjust our EPS/PE multiple accounting for bonus and maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1370.

