Buy Concor; target of Rs 1690: Dolat Capital

CONCOR has all its key triggers in place. DFC continues to be the most important long - term trigger as apart from boosting volumes, it will aid margins. With its planned ICD expansion and focus on addressing last mile connectivity issues, it is primed to become a 3PL player in the medium term.

Outlook

It continues to remain our pick in the logistics space and were - iterate our BUY with an enhanced TP of 1690.

