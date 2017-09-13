App
Sep 13, 2017 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Concor; target of Rs 1690: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Concor has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated September 12, 2017.

Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India


CONCOR has all its key triggers in place. DFC continues to be the most important long - term trigger as apart from boosting volumes, it will aid margins. With its planned ICD expansion and focus on addressing last mile connectivity issues, it is primed to become a 3PL player in the medium term.

Outlook

It continues to remain our pick in the logistics space and were - iterate our BUY with an enhanced TP of 1690.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

