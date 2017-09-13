Buy Concor; target of Rs 1690: Dolat Capital
Dolat Capital is bullish on Concor has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated September 12, 2017.
Dolat Capital's research report on Container Corporation of India
CONCOR has all its key triggers in place. DFC continues to be the most important long - term trigger as apart from boosting volumes, it will aid margins. With its planned ICD expansion and focus on addressing last mile connectivity issues, it is primed to become a 3PL player in the medium term.
OutlookIt continues to remain our pick in the logistics space and were - iterate our BUY with an enhanced TP of 1690.
