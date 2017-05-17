App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Colgate; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Colgate has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Colgate; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Colgate


Sales were up 3% YoY to INR 39.5b. EBITDA grew 0.7% YoY to INR 9.4b, as gross margin expansion of 110bp was offset by 130bp higher ad spend to sales to 12.9%. PAT declined 5.7% YoY to INR 5.8b. Net fixed assets (incl. CWIP) increased INR 1.9b YoY. Negative net working capital rose 12.5% YoY as increase in creditor days offset higher receivables.


Outlook


Long-term earnings potential is strong, and balance sheet is best-of-breed. There is no material change to our EPS forecasts. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR 1,180 (INR 1,200 earlier) based on 38x Mar-18 EPS, 5% discount to average multiple for past three years.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Colgate #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.