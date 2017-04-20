App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 20, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated April 18, 2017.

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Coal India

We believe COAL will be able to negotiate an 18% wage hike in view of low inflation, high existing wages and pressure from power consumers to keep coal prices low. COAL’s wages have increased 405% in 12 years, the highest among the metal and mining companies. We expect employee cost to increase by less than 2% in FY18 after rising 14% in FY17 due to 3-4% natural net attrition.

Outlook

We are moving the valuation basis to FY19E and raising the target price to INR 335. At CMP, the stock has upside of 20%, which is in addition to 6% dividend yield and is very attractive compared to its cost of equity. Therefore, we upgrade the stock to Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

