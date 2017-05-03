App
May 03, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) offered the highest-ever quantity of 47mt in March. Allocated volumes were up 14% YoY/6mt QoQ to 13mt. Special power sector e-auction volumes were at 5.4mt. The off-take under special e-auction is spread over 2-6 months.


Outlook


COAL deserves a premium over other metal and mining stocks due to its dominant position in the Indian markets and its current coal pricing being very competitive, which has virtually no downside risk. Therefore, we value the stock at 7.5x EV/adj. EBITDA. The stock is trading attractive at 6.3x FY19E EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

