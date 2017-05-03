Buy Coal India; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India

Coal India (COAL) offered the highest-ever quantity of 47mt in March. Allocated volumes were up 14% YoY/6mt QoQ to 13mt. Special power sector e-auction volumes were at 5.4mt. The off-take under special e-auction is spread over 2-6 months.

Outlook

COAL deserves a premium over other metal and mining stocks due to its dominant position in the Indian markets and its current coal pricing being very competitive, which has virtually no downside risk. Therefore, we value the stock at 7.5x EV/adj. EBITDA. The stock is trading attractive at 6.3x FY19E EV/EBITDA. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.