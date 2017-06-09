App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 09, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 301: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 301 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 301: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) has reported a subdued performance in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. In line with our estimate, its consolidated net sales rose by 8.3% YoY to Rs 247bn in 4QFY17 driven by 5% YoY and 3% YoY increase in coal off-take and average realisation, respectively. Its net profit fell by 38% YoY to Rs 27.1bn in 4QFY17.


Outlook


Looking ahead, we expect CIL’s RoE & RoCE to improve on the back of higher realization, expected improvement in margins and optimum utilization of assets. Expecting a meaningful revival in demand, we reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 301 (from Rs 319 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Coal India #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

