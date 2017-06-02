App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 295: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Coal India


Coal India's (CIL) Q4FY17 EBITDA, at INR 33.8bn, came 32% below consensus due to INR 8bn grade slippage provision and INR 7bn employee cost, though revenue came broadly in line. We estimate wage cost to grow 18% over FY16 (earlier estimate 14%) and slightly lower FSA realisation due to grade rationalisation.


Outlook


We expect CIL’s EPS to remain under pressure due to higher wages, though the impact will be partially mitigated by higher volumes. We estimate 7.5% dividend yield over the next 2 years as a key positive. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ at revised TP of INR 295 (earlier INR 340), implying an exit P/E of 14.1x FY19E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Coal India #Edelweiss #Recommendations

