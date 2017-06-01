App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank is the oldest bank in the “old private sector bank” category with 100+ years of existence with continuous profitability and dividend payout. It is largely a south India oriented bank with a network of 550 branches of which 489 are in South India and 379 in Tamil Nadu alone.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation and revise our target price higher to Rs 185 (earlier Rs 166) with target multiple of 2.6x FY19E ABV. The bank seems to be in a better position vs. peers to leverage on the improving economic outlook as and when it happens. Strength in major operating parameters would help sustain valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

