App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 179: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 179 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 179: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank


CUBK’s earnings were in line with estimates, with healthy and broad based loan growth (11% QoQ), superior NIM (4.2%), stable core C-I ratio (47%) and a dip in LLP (78bps). While slippages were higher QoQ, the overall stressed book was lower sequentially at 2.3% with repayments in the restructured book.


Outlook


Lower stressed assets, conservative provisions towards SR’s, healthy NIM and CRAR, and superior RoA profile provide comfort. Weak regional PSBs give CUBK an opportunity to revive growth and reap the oplev benefits. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 179 (2.5x Mar-19E ABV of Rs 72).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.