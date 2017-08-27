App
Aug 23, 2017 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cipla Limited; target of Rs 653: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Cipla Limited has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 653 in its research report dated August 14, 2017.

Buy Cipla Limited; target of Rs 653: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Cipla Limited

Cipla’s total income remained flat q-o-q but decreased 3.4% y-o-y to Rs 35,251 mn in 1Q FY18 falling short of our expectation. Cipla’s domestic business recorded 12% y-o-y decline during the quarter mainly due to destocking in lieu of implementation of GST.EBITDA increased 27.7% q-o-q and 5.8% y-o-y to Rs 6,465 mn in 1Q FY18. EBITDA margin increased 421 bps q-o-q and 159 bps y-o-y to 18.3% in-line with our expectation for the quarter.

Outlook

we arrive at a share price of Rs 653, generating 18.8% potential upside from current levels. Hence, we upgrade our rating for Cipla common stock to ‘Strong Buy’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cipla Limited #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

