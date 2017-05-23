Buy CESC; target of Rs 910: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on CESC
CESC has demerged operations into 4 different business segments, namely generation, distribution, retail and IT & Mall. While shareholding of the new entities would be similar to CESC’s, the demerger is a relatively logical split and one that seems fair to investors. It maintains intrinsic value and potentially offers shareholders a more specific investment/play and some value/multiple enhancement.
Outlook
We believe restructuring of business segments (demerger of generation, distribution and retail) will reposition CESC in a manner where it will enhance focus on each business segment. Further, an interesting strategy that CESC seems to be pursuing is higher exposure to low capital intensive distribution businesses, which could enable it to meet its capex and FCF generation requirements over next few years. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR 910.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.