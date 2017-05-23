Buy CESC; target of Rs 910: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on CESC

CESC has demerged operations into 4 different business segments, namely generation, distribution, retail and IT & Mall. While shareholding of the new entities would be similar to CESC’s, the demerger is a relatively logical split and one that seems fair to investors. It maintains intrinsic value and potentially offers shareholders a more specific investment/play and some value/multiple enhancement.

Outlook

We believe restructuring of business segments (demerger of generation, distribution and retail) will reposition CESC in a manner where it will enhance focus on each business segment. Further, an interesting strategy that CESC seems to be pursuing is higher exposure to low capital intensive distribution businesses, which could enable it to meet its capex and FCF generation requirements over next few years. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR 910.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.