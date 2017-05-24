App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC; target of Rs 1069: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1069 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy CESC; target of Rs 1069: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on CESC


CESC reported a steady 4QFY17 with flat YoY PAT (Rs 2.95bn), despite the impact of a negative bid on its captive mine. The results were overshadowed by the much-awaited announcement of CESC’s corporate restructuring. The company would now be demerged into four entities, i.e. Discom, Genco, Retail and others.


Outlook


This is now expected to be rectified, as these assets are now housed under separate companies, making the overall sum of the parts higher than the current price. Thus, we see value in the stock, and upgrade it to BUY with an SOTP-based TP of Rs 1,069/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #CESC #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.