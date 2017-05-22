App
May 22, 2017 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CESC; target of Rs 1040: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy CESC; target of Rs 1040: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on CESC


In a major development, the board of directors of CESC has approved a scheme for demerger of the company into four separate entities, which would be listed individually. Economic interest of shareholders in each of the companies would remain the same as their current holding in CESC.


Outlook


We will await the final approvals to incorporate the demerger. Meanwhile, we roll forward our valuation to FY19E, in line with our other utility sector companies. The SOTP-based target price is INR 1,040. Reiterate Buy. The key risk is delay in (1) the process of demerger and (2) PPA for Dhariwal.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

