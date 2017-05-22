Buy CESC; target of Rs 1040: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on CESC

In a major development, the board of directors of CESC has approved a scheme for demerger of the company into four separate entities, which would be listed individually. Economic interest of shareholders in each of the companies would remain the same as their current holding in CESC.

Outlook

We will await the final approvals to incorporate the demerger. Meanwhile, we roll forward our valuation to FY19E, in line with our other utility sector companies. The SOTP-based target price is INR 1,040. Reiterate Buy. The key risk is delay in (1) the process of demerger and (2) PPA for Dhariwal.

