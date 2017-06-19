Buy Century Textiles, IGL, India Cements, Sun TV: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com advises buying Century Textiles, Indraprastha Gas, India Cements and Sun TV.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy on Century Textiles and Industries which had a good intraday set up on Friday. So buy with a stoploss below Rs 1,087 and look for Rs 1,160 kind of a target. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is an interesting one, it has completed four-day, five-day decline, now trading close to important moving averages, so good zone to buy into. I would buy with a very tight stoploss at Rs 1,047 and look for Rs 1,095 as the first target."

He further added, "India Cements – good continuation set up over there. Buy now with a stoploss at Rs 215 for target of Rs 230 and I also have a buy on Sun TV Network. It appears that it is completing a pullback, so good set up over here as well. Buy with a stoploss at Rs 820, look for target of Rs 880."