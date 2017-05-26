App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards


In the recently announced GST rate by the GST Council, laminates will fall in the 18% tax bracket vs. the earlier tax bracket of 27-29% (excise duty of 12.5%, VAT of 12.5-15%). This is expected to result in a significant reduction in price differential between organised & unorganised laminate players by 8-10% that is expected to speed up the shift from unorganised to organised laminates and bodes well for CPIL.


Outlook


Also, a lower GST rate for laminates bodes well for the company. Consequently, we expect topline, bottom line to grow 16.8%, 25.2% CAGR, respectively, in FY17-19E. We continue to maintain our BUY rating on stock with a revised TP of Rs 325 (25x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Century Plyboards #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.