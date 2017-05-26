Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards
In the recently announced GST rate by the GST Council, laminates will fall in the 18% tax bracket vs. the earlier tax bracket of 27-29% (excise duty of 12.5%, VAT of 12.5-15%). This is expected to result in a significant reduction in price differential between organised & unorganised laminate players by 8-10% that is expected to speed up the shift from unorganised to organised laminates and bodes well for CPIL.
Outlook
Also, a lower GST rate for laminates bodes well for the company. Consequently, we expect topline, bottom line to grow 16.8%, 25.2% CAGR, respectively, in FY17-19E. We continue to maintain our BUY rating on stock with a revised TP of Rs 325 (25x FY19E EPS).
