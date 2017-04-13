App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 13, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ceat; target of Rs 1779: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ceat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1779 in its research report dated April 11, 2017.

Buy Ceat; target of Rs 1779: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Ceat

Expects double digit tonnage growth in FY18 along with at least ~4-5% price increase. Improving product mix and GST benefits (savings in Octroi duty and certain VAT refunds) should aid margins.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ with INR 1,779 TP (FY19E PER of 12x, 2.2x P/B) versus INR 1,429 earlier at PE of 10x. We believe CEAT should trade in the 9-15x PE band depending on its product mix and rubber price trend—upper end of band during high rubber prices due to lagged price hikes. At CMP, the stock trades at 10x FY19E PER.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

