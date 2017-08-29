Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 489: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol India

STRL’s 2QCY17 revenue declined 10% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR8.7b (our estimate: INR9.4b), driven largely by lower volumes due to the impact of GST transition and lingering effect of demonetization. Total volume declined 10% YoY (grew 1% QoQ) to 50.9m liters. Implied realization declined to INR171/liter (flat YoY; - 3% QoQ) due to the rebates given in June 2017.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 28x (~10% discount to 3 -year average) CY18E EPS of INR 14. Our fair value stands at INR48 9 (35x CY18E EPS), implying 25 % upside.Maintain Buy.

