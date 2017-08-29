App
Stocks
Aug 28, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 489: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 489 in its research report dated 24 August 2017.

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 489: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol India

STRL’s 2QCY17 revenue declined 10% YoY (-1% QoQ) to INR8.7b (our estimate: INR9.4b), driven largely by lower volumes due to the impact of GST transition and lingering effect of demonetization. Total volume declined 10% YoY (grew 1% QoQ) to 50.9m liters. Implied realization declined to INR171/liter (flat YoY; - 3% QoQ) due to the rebates given in June 2017.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 28x (~10% discount to 3 -year average) CY18E EPS of INR 14.  Our fair value stands at INR48 9 (35x CY18E EPS), implying 25 % upside.Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

