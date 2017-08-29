Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 474: IDBI Capital
IDBI Capital is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 474 in its research report dated 24 August 2017.
IDBI Capital's research report on Castrol India
Castrol reported disappointing Q2CY17 results with net sales and EBTIDA margin below our and street expectations. Net sales was 12.5% below our estimate at Rs8,704 mn (-10.3% YoY, -1.3% QoQ). EBITDA margin slipped to 24.1% (-861bps YoY, -578bps QoQ) mainly due to higher base oil prices and lower sales. Net profit was also 36.6% below estimate at Rs1,379 mn (-33.3% YoY, -23.0% QoQ). Although we lower our estimates for CY17 on weak Q2CY17 results, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs474 (earlier Rs509).
Outlook
We value Castrol at 32.0x its CY18E earnings and arrive at a TP of Rs474. Maintain BUY.
