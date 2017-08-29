Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 474: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital's research report on Castrol India

Castrol reported disappointing Q2CY17 results with net sales and EBTIDA margin below our and street expectations. Net sales was 12.5% below our estimate at Rs8,704 mn (-10.3% YoY, -1.3% QoQ). EBITDA margin slipped to 24.1% (-861bps YoY, -578bps QoQ) mainly due to higher base oil prices and lower sales. Net profit was also 36.6% below estimate at Rs1,379 mn (-33.3% YoY, -23.0% QoQ). Although we lower our estimates for CY17 on weak Q2CY17 results, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs474 (earlier Rs509).

Outlook

We value Castrol at 32.0x its CY18E earnings and arrive at a TP of Rs474. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.