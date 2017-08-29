App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 457: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 457 in its research report dated August 28, 2017

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 457: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Castrol India


Castrol India’s (Castrol) Q2CY17 revenue and volume fell 10% each while gross margin contracted 630bps YoY due to destocking (10% lower tax under GST), passing on of rebates, temporary surge in base oil price (up ~25% YoY) and dip in CVs post demonetisation. Management attributed 50% of the margin dip to GST and 30% to base oil price, both of which it envisages to recover. With volumes focus, management has guided for positive volume growth in FY18 and normalisation of margin in H2,

indicating 9-10% volume growth in H2CY17.

Outlook

We revise up target multiple to 30x (28x earlier), yet at ~20% discount to the consumer universe (with further scope for rerating), yielding TP of INR457.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.