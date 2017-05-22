App
May 22, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CARE; target of Rs 1722: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on CARE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1722 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on CARE

Axis Direct's research report on CARE


CARE’s net profit for the quarter grew by 8% YoY (down 45% QoQ) to Rs 38 cr on account of strong growth of 241 % YoY in Other income (primarily investment income) due to profits booked on maturity of certain investments made for a longer tenure. Rating income grew by 1.5% YoY in Q4 FY17 (6% in FY17) on account of an increase in both the volume of fresh debt rated (7.5% YoY) and surveillance exercises.


Outlook


Considering the economic recovery and improvement in credit growth, we are positive on the rating business of CARE. We value CARE at a PE of 25x FY19E EPS of Rs 69 to arrive at a valuation of Rs 1722 per share. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

