you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 340: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 340: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Carborundum Universal


As per the management, Silicon Carbide (SiC) prices have increased offsetting the cost inflation witnessed in FY17. Additionally, the EM segment would benefit from revenues from the newly-commissioned plants (Foskor and Thukela). The same is expected to aid revenue growth and improve capital efficiency, thereby return ratios.


Outlook


Improving auto volumes and the push for ‘Make in India’ augurs well for growth in the Abrasive segment. Despite a soft 4QFY17, we see long-term drivers to be in place for CUMI. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 340/share (25x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Carborundum Universal #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

