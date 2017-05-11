Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 324: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal’s (CUMI) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue growth of 11% to INR5.6bn came in line, while 9% EBITDA growth to INR923mn surpassed estimate. Abrasives’ sales jumped 11% YoY and ceramics recovered with 19% revenue spurt. Electrominerals revenue grew 7%, though margin fall continued.

Outlook

Improving outlook across segments, anticipated economic uptick and benefits of restructuring place CUMI to log revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16%, 25% and 32%, respectively, over FY17-19E. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.2x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 324 (20x FY19E EPS).

