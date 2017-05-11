App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 324: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 324 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 324: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Carborundum Universal


Carborundum Universal’s (CUMI) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue growth of 11% to INR5.6bn came in line, while 9% EBITDA growth to INR923mn surpassed estimate. Abrasives’ sales jumped 11% YoY and ceramics recovered with 19% revenue spurt. Electrominerals revenue grew 7%, though margin fall continued.


Outlook


Improving outlook across segments, anticipated economic uptick and benefits of restructuring place CUMI to log revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16%, 25% and 32%, respectively, over FY17-19E. At CMP, the stock trades at 18.2x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 324 (20x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.