Buy Capital First; target of Rs 885: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Capital First has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Capital First
Capital First (CAFL) clocked decent core operating performance in Q4FY17. NII momentum sustained (up 53% YoY) on strong retail AUM growth (up >33% YoY) and NIMs improvement (loan mix change and capital raising benefit).
Outlook
Factoring in capital raising done in FY17 and consequent upward revision in earnings of FY18/FY19 by 7%/5% we revise our TP to INR 885 (INR 767 earlier). We see risk reward centered around any blip on asset quality. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
