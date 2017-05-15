App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Capital First; target of Rs 885: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Capital First has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy Capital First; target of Rs 885: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Capital First


Capital First (CAFL) clocked decent core operating performance in Q4FY17. NII momentum sustained (up 53% YoY) on strong retail AUM growth (up >33% YoY) and NIMs improvement (loan mix change and capital raising benefit).


Outlook


Factoring in capital raising done in FY17 and consequent upward revision in earnings of FY18/FY19 by 7%/5% we revise our TP to INR 885 (INR 767 earlier). We see risk reward centered around any blip on asset quality. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Capital First #Edelweiss #Recommendations

