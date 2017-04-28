App
Apr 28, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 28, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 2,900: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,900 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 2,900: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Can Fin Homes


Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL) reported significant earnings growth of 49% YoY at Rs 71 cr which was led by healthy NII growth backed by strong advance growth and improvement in NIMs. CFHL, advance growth for FY17 was at 25% (as against 27% in Q3 FY17) at Rs 13,313 cr and management guided for 28% loan book growth in FY18 to reach Rs.17,000 cr. CFHL’s NII during the quarter was up by 36% at Rs 134cr. With operating leverage led by lower increase in operating costs CFHL’s cost to income ratio has declined to 17.2% as against 18.5% YoY.


Outlook

We believe valuation multiple expansion will be contingent upon sustainability of high loan book growth, further improvement in profitability and stable asset quality especially LAP. At CMP the stock trades at 5.1x its FY18E ABV and 3.9x FY19E P/ABV. We value CFHL at FY19E P/ABV multiple of 4.5x to arrive at target price of Rs.2900 and continue to have BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

