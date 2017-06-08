App
Jun 08, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila Healthcare (CDH) has received approval for gLialda, the first and one of the most significant filings from Moraiya. Importantly, this development lends validation to CDH’s other complex generic filings, especially gAsacol HD and others like gToprol XL, gPrevacid ODT and transdermals.


Outlook


With these approvals, in our view CDH’s US business growth will be best-in-class at 48% with 28%/44% growth in revenue/PAT over FY17-19E. We have assigned 22x multiple to core earnings with NPV of INR 120 for gLialda and gAsacol HD as these will stay only for 3-4 years. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 600 (earlier INR 460).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Edelweiss #Recommendations

