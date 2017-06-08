Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 600: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare (CDH) has received approval for gLialda, the first and one of the most significant filings from Moraiya. Importantly, this development lends validation to CDH’s other complex generic filings, especially gAsacol HD and others like gToprol XL, gPrevacid ODT and transdermals.

Outlook

With these approvals, in our view CDH’s US business growth will be best-in-class at 48% with 28%/44% growth in revenue/PAT over FY17-19E. We have assigned 22x multiple to core earnings with NPV of INR 120 for gLialda and gAsacol HD as these will stay only for 3-4 years. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 600 (earlier INR 460).

