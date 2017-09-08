App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Cadila Healthcare


FY17 was a challenging year for Cadila Healthcare (CDH) with flat top line and PAT plummeting 23%. US (39% of revenue) fell 17% (CC) owing to lack of new approvals due to Moraiya warning letter. Margin eroded ~450bps on high contribution of lower margin Asacol HD AG sales, pricing pressure and higher employee costs. Free cash flow was negative and net debt jumped by INR20.8bn to fund tangible asset addition of INR15.6bn (~INR7.2bn in FY16) and intangible asset addition of INR13.6bn due to

acquisition of Sentynl for INR8.3bn and 6 brands from Merck in India.

Outlook

Post resolution of Moraiya warning letter, CDH has already received multiple approvals including gLialda and Asacol HD, which is likely to drive strong earnings growth going forward. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR580.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Edelweiss #Recommendations

