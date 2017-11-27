App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 500: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila’s Q2 EBITDA (+67% YoY, 22% above our estimate) was driven by gLialda (~USD 80-90 mn in our view) in US. EBITDA margin was up 520 bps YoY/1,405 bps QoQ at 26.5% on positive operating leverage, as India sales also grew 9% YoY. PAT at Rs 5.03 bn was in line with estimates on higher tax expenses. We continue to see strong growth visibility in 2 of its key markets (i) US: led by monetization of its niche portfolio including Mesalamine franchise, transdermals, oncology, injectables (ii) India: led by biosimilars, launch of vaccines in FY19.


Outlook


On higher tax guidance, earlier-than-expected generic competition in gLialda, we cut FY18/19 estimates by ~14/11%. Revise TP to Rs 500 (21x Sep’19E EPS) vs. Rs 540 (22x FY19E) earlier on increasing US generic headwinds. Maintain BUY, as we believe it is best positioned (vs. peers) given strong earnings visibility.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Recommendations

