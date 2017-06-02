Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 460: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Cadila Healthcare

Revenue of INR 24.2bn rose 6% YoY. US generics revenue (40% of total) jumped 11% QoQ in constant currency as CDH launched ANDAs from facilities other than Moraiya. India (34% of total) grew 9% YoY. Gross margin tumbled 413bps YoY as Asacol HD’s authorised generic has replaced HCQS contribution.

Outlook

Going ahead, with imminent resolution of Moraiya Warning Letter, CDH is geared to deliver a bunch of approvals including niche ones that could drive US growth (28%) to the best-in-class over FY17-19E. This will accelerate top line and bottom line growth to 19% and 26%, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 460.

