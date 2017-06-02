App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 460: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 460: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Cadila Healthcare


Revenue of INR 24.2bn rose 6% YoY. US generics revenue (40% of total) jumped 11% QoQ in constant currency as CDH launched ANDAs from facilities other than Moraiya. India (34% of total) grew 9% YoY. Gross margin tumbled 413bps YoY as Asacol HD’s authorised generic has replaced HCQS contribution.


Outlook


Going ahead, with imminent resolution of Moraiya Warning Letter, CDH is geared to deliver a bunch of approvals including niche ones that could drive US growth (28%) to the best-in-class over FY17-19E. This will accelerate top line and bottom line growth to 19% and 26%, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 460.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.