App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3775: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3775 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3775: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Britannia Industries


Britannia Industries’ (Britannia) 5.2%, 6.1% and 6.0% YoY revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth, respectively, came in line with our estimates. Amidst sluggish demand environment, volume growth was soft at 2% YoY, akin to demonetisation quarter; overall biscuits jumped 8% YoY, improving from 6% YoY in Q3FY17.


Outlook


Amidst input price inflation (up 10% YoY), biscuit category is clocking soft growth, further accentuated by higher competition from Parle. Britannia, however, gained market share and we expect it to benefit from pick-up in demand and entry in new categories. Maintain ‘BUY’ on dips.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.