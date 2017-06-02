Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3775: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries’ (Britannia) 5.2%, 6.1% and 6.0% YoY revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth, respectively, came in line with our estimates. Amidst sluggish demand environment, volume growth was soft at 2% YoY, akin to demonetisation quarter; overall biscuits jumped 8% YoY, improving from 6% YoY in Q3FY17.

Outlook

Amidst input price inflation (up 10% YoY), biscuit category is clocking soft growth, further accentuated by higher competition from Parle. Britannia, however, gained market share and we expect it to benefit from pick-up in demand and entry in new categories. Maintain ‘BUY’ on dips.

