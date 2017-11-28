App
Nov 28, 2017 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 345: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated November 21, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises’ (BEL) Q2FY18 net profit of INR410mn missed our estimate; new sales (INR2.2bn) were impacted by RERA/GST uncertainty (down 36% YoY, up 18% QoQ) with the company not launching any project during the quarter. We, however, expect BEL’s operations to improve going ahead, led by planned new launches (6msf in H2FY18 including 3msf in affordable housing space). Steady build up in its leasing and hospitality portfolio with improved prospects of portfolio expansion post RERA are key positives. We revise our TP to INR345/share (INR340 earlier) due to lower capital costs (borrowing cost fell 100bps in past 1 year). Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook
Robust Bengaluru market fundamentals and preference for organised players post RERA should aid BEL’s well-balanced portfolio. Pick up in operations will be determined by: (a) Completion of annuity assets; (b) Launch of planned projects, and (c) Demand improvement in Bengaluru market. We lower our discount rate (due to falling interest cost) to arrive at a revised target price of INR345. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

