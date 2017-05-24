Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 340: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Brigade Enterprises

We expect Brigade Enterprises’ (BEL) operations to improve driven by planned new launches coupled with strong office space absorption in Bangalore translating into enhanced residential demand. The company’s rental asset portfolio is expected to expand providing steady annuity income with periodic upticks.

Outlook

Post QIP, its balance sheet has strengthened. While affordable housing incentives are tailwinds, delay in new launches due to RERA is a near-term risk. We raise our target price to INR 340 (INR 260 earlier) driven mainly by improved demand outlook and lowering of discount rate. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.