Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises

BEL’s 4QFY17 net profit came in 162% ahead of estimates. This was led by high margins in the residential segment at 32% vs 20-25% average. Gross debt increased by Rs 920mn QoQ to Rs 21.7bn and net debt stood at Rs 19.5bn. Net D/E came in at 0.85x vs 0.9x during 3QFY17.

Outlook

Over FY17-19E, re-rating is contingent on (1) A pick-up in pre-sales, (2) The Rentco portfolio nearing maturity by FY17-19E and (3) D/E reducing after peaking out over FY17. We have raised our FY18-19E EPS estimates by 20 to 30%, owing to interest savings (QIP fund raise of Rs 5bn). We upgrade BEL from NEUTRAL to BUY, with SOTP of Rs 288/sh.

