App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Brigade Enterprises


BEL’s 4QFY17 net profit came in 162% ahead of estimates. This was led by high margins in the residential segment at 32% vs 20-25% average. Gross debt increased by Rs 920mn QoQ to Rs 21.7bn and net debt stood at Rs 19.5bn. Net D/E came in at 0.85x vs 0.9x during 3QFY17.


Outlook


Over FY17-19E, re-rating is contingent on (1) A pick-up in pre-sales, (2) The Rentco portfolio nearing maturity by FY17-19E and (3) D/E reducing after peaking out over FY17. We have raised our FY18-19E EPS estimates by 20 to 30%, owing to interest savings (QIP fund raise of Rs 5bn). We upgrade BEL from NEUTRAL to BUY, with SOTP of Rs 288/sh.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.