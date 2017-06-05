Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises

Brigade’s management refrained from giving pre-sales guidance for FY18 due to uncertainty regarding RERA (Karnataka and other key south Indian states are yet to notify RERA rules).While management gave a cautious outlook in near term, it maintained positive outlook in long term on account of RERA and government’s policies (CLSS, affordable housing and PMAY).

Outlook

Brigade has expanded its operations (pre-sales, annuity income, & execution) by 2-3x over past 3-4 years. It plans to further expand its annuity income portfolio from Rs 4.5 bn to Rs 16-17 bn over next 4-5 years. Post the initial teething issues due to RERA, we expect residential business to grow at a steady pace, as Bangalore continues to be the preferred market (affordability, job creation, fast population growth).

