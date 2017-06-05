App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade’s management refrained from giving pre-sales guidance for FY18 due to uncertainty regarding RERA (Karnataka and other key south Indian states are yet to notify RERA rules).While management gave a cautious outlook in near term, it maintained positive outlook in long term on account of RERA and government’s policies (CLSS, affordable housing and PMAY).


Outlook


Brigade has expanded its operations (pre-sales, annuity income, & execution) by 2-3x over past 3-4 years. It plans to further expand its annuity income portfolio from Rs 4.5 bn to Rs 16-17 bn over next 4-5 years. Post the initial teething issues due to RERA, we expect residential business to grow at a steady pace, as Bangalore continues to be the preferred market (affordability, job creation, fast population growth).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.