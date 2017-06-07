Buy Bosch; target of Rs 26400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch

Bosch has phased out some products (like rotary pump) to comply with BS IV norms & largely replaced with newer products sourcing from its parent. According to the management, Bosch maintained its competitive edge against its peers while helping the industry to transit (mechanical systems have been replaced with common rail system) from BS III to BS IV emission norms.

Outlook

On financials, we expect a CAGR of 9%, 17% in revenues, earnings, respectively, in FY16-19E (with sale of its starter motor & generator division accounting for < 10% of revenue) with decent return ratios. Thus, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 40x its FY19E EPS with a target of Rs 26,400/share. We remain positive on the long term prospects of the ancillary giant.

