App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bosch; target of Rs 26400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 26400 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Bosch; target of Rs 26400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch


Bosch has phased out some products (like rotary pump) to comply with BS IV norms & largely replaced with newer products sourcing from its parent. According to the management, Bosch maintained its competitive edge against its peers while helping the industry to transit (mechanical systems have been replaced with common rail system) from BS III to BS IV emission norms.


Outlook


On financials, we expect a CAGR of 9%, 17% in revenues, earnings, respectively, in FY16-19E (with sale of its starter motor & generator division accounting for < 10% of revenue) with decent return ratios. Thus, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 40x its FY19E EPS with a target of Rs 26,400/share. We remain positive on the long term prospects of the ancillary giant.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bosch #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.