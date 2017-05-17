App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BlueDart Express; target of Rs 5500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on BlueDart Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy BlueDart Express; target of Rs 5500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on BlueDart Express


BlueDart’s (BDE) revenues grew 7.4% YoY (down 6% QoQ) to Rs 676.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 680.1 crore). Contribution from B2C sequentially de-grew 400 bps YoY to 18-19%. However, the B2B business for the quarter remained upbeat with a contribution of 80%.


Outlook


We believe growth rates would be much higher post GST-stabilisation period. Given the benefits to be accrued over a longer period of time we continue to value BDE on a DCF model maintaining target price of Rs 5500 with a BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Blue Dart Express #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

