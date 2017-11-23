App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Birla Corp; target of Rs 1455: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Birla Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1455 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

Broker Research
 
 
HDFC Securities's research report on Birla Corp


Birla  Corp’s  (BCORP)  numbers  beat  estimates  (Rs  638/t,  Est  Rs 484, (1.0)/(10.9)%  YoY/QoQ).  The  beat was primarily on account of lower other operating  expenses (Rs 1.0bn vs Rs 1.5bn run-rate in previous 2 quarters).  Numbers  are  not  comparable  YoY, due to Acquired ops being included from August  22,  2016.  The  2QFY18  delivery  was  in spite of the severe sand shortages in UP and Bihar. Birla   Corp  remains  relatively  undervalued  (11.4/10.0x  EV/EBITDA  for FY19/20),  compared  to large cement companies which trade at 15/13x. It is the  best  play  on  Central  India,  which  is  not  expected  to  see any significant   capacity   additions   in   the  near  future,  driving  high utilizations.

Outlook
Higher leverage (FY18E Net Debt/EBITDA: 4.6x, Net D/E: 1.2x) vs  peers (mostly debt free) and lower profitability in the standalone ops, may  weigh on further rerating. We maintain BUY with and upgrade our TP (Rs 1,455, 12.0x Sep-19 EV/EBITDA US$138/t).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Birla Corp #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

