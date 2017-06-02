Buy BHEL; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on BHEL

BHEL reported flat revenue growth in Q4FY17; however, gross margin (45%) sprung a positive surprise as it expanded 770bps YoY, which we believe is not sustainable as BHEL executed higher JDU contracts. Going forward FY17 gross margin (40%) should be taken as a base rather than Q4FY17.

Outlook

While we retain our thesis on BHEL that balance sheet revival is in sight, we believe the company is on course to see substantial cash flow over the next 2-3 years. Key monitorables remain sequential reduction in debtors and order inflow growth which are key value drivers over 12-15 months. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF-based target price of INR 180.

