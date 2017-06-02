App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy BHEL; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on BHEL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy BHEL; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on BHEL


BHEL reported flat revenue growth in Q4FY17; however, gross margin (45%) sprung a positive surprise as it expanded 770bps YoY, which we believe is not sustainable as BHEL executed higher JDU contracts. Going forward FY17 gross margin (40%) should be taken as a base rather than Q4FY17.


Outlook


While we retain our thesis on BHEL that balance sheet revival is in sight, we believe the company is on course to see substantial cash flow over the next 2-3 years. Key monitorables remain sequential reduction in debtors and order inflow growth which are key value drivers over 12-15 months. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF-based target price of INR 180.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #BHEL #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.