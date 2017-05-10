App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Infratel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel (BHIN) reported healthy and broadly in-line results. Consolidated revenue grew 11% YoY (+4% QoQ) to INR 35.2b (in-line). Rental revenue remained steady at INR 21.8b (+7% YoY, +3% QoQ). BHIN sustained a healthy tenancy addition runrate after peaking at 6,139 in 3QFY17; 1HFY17 average was meager 1,900.


Outlook


We maintain Buy, with an SOTP/DCF target price of INR435 (unchanged). With 10% EBITDA CAGR over FY17-19E, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 9x on FY19E. At FCFE yield of 6-7%, the stock appears attractively priced.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Infratel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

