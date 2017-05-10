Buy Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (BHIN) reported healthy and broadly in-line results. Consolidated revenue grew 11% YoY (+4% QoQ) to INR 35.2b (in-line). Rental revenue remained steady at INR 21.8b (+7% YoY, +3% QoQ). BHIN sustained a healthy tenancy addition runrate after peaking at 6,139 in 3QFY17; 1HFY17 average was meager 1,900.

Outlook

We maintain Buy, with an SOTP/DCF target price of INR435 (unchanged). With 10% EBITDA CAGR over FY17-19E, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 9x on FY19E. At FCFE yield of 6-7%, the stock appears attractively priced.

