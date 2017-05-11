App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


Data revenue saw a lower-than anticipated decline of 11% QoQ (7% beat), as volumes partly offset the 32% data price decline. Overall India wireless ARPU declined 8%/19% QoQ/YoY to INR 158. Voice revenue fell 4.8% QoQ to INR 92.5b (1% below estimate).


Outlook


Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR 430, based on our SOTP valuation, assigning 8x to India ex-tower, 3x to Africa business and 15% discount to our Bharti Infratel’s valuations.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

