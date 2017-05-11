Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel

Data revenue saw a lower-than anticipated decline of 11% QoQ (7% beat), as volumes partly offset the 32% data price decline. Overall India wireless ARPU declined 8%/19% QoQ/YoY to INR 158. Voice revenue fell 4.8% QoQ to INR 92.5b (1% below estimate).

Outlook

Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR 430, based on our SOTP valuation, assigning 8x to India ex-tower, 3x to Africa business and 15% discount to our Bharti Infratel’s valuations.

