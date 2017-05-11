Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Q4FY17 witnessed stellar growth in data volumes, which grew 31% QoQ to 225.1 billion MB as data consumption per user increased 36.9% QoQ to 1331 MB. If such a trend continues, it will help offset the negative impact from the continuous slide in realisations. Data tariffs declined 32.1% QoQ to 12.0 paisa in the quarter.

Outlook

In addition, improving operating metrics in the African market bode well for the company. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 410, arrived based on a DCF methodology.

