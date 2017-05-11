App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel


Q4FY17 witnessed stellar growth in data volumes, which grew 31% QoQ to 225.1 billion MB as data consumption per user increased 36.9% QoQ to 1331 MB. If such a trend continues, it will help offset the negative impact from the continuous slide in realisations. Data tariffs declined 32.1% QoQ to 12.0 paisa in the quarter.


Outlook


In addition, improving operating metrics in the African market bode well for the company. We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 410, arrived based on a DCF methodology.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.