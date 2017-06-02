Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 830: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 830 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) reported subdued Q4FY17 performance with EBITDA missing estimate 21%. GRM at USD6/bbl missed estimate 3% and lagged peers (IOCL’s GRM: USD9/bbl, HPCL’s GRM: USD8bbl), which could be attributed to initial losses from Kochi refinery expansion. Impact of private competition hit BPCL’s marketing EBITDA, which plummeted 55% QoQ.
Outlook
In the near term, rising private competition remains a key monitorable. BPCL will undertake significant capex of INR 1tn across verticals, which will drive long‐term earnings. We forecast 18%/17% EPS growth in FY18/19. The stock currently trades at an attractive 8x FY19E PER with RoE of 30%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
