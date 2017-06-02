Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 830: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) reported subdued Q4FY17 performance with EBITDA missing estimate 21%. GRM at USD6/bbl missed estimate 3% and lagged peers (IOCL’s GRM: USD9/bbl, HPCL’s GRM: USD8bbl), which could be attributed to initial losses from Kochi refinery expansion. Impact of private competition hit BPCL’s marketing EBITDA, which plummeted 55% QoQ.

Outlook

In the near term, rising private competition remains a key monitorable. BPCL will undertake significant capex of INR 1tn across verticals, which will drive long‐term earnings. We forecast 18%/17% EPS growth in FY18/19. The stock currently trades at an attractive 8x FY19E PER with RoE of 30%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

