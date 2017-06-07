Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Heavy Electricals

BHEL’s Q4FY17 revenue at Rs 97 bn was down 3% YoY and missed our/consensus expectations of Rs 105 bn. EBITDA at Rs 6.5 bn was impacted by one-time provisions for gratuity and leave salary liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA at Rs 10.4 bn was significantly above our expectation of Rs 5.9 bn.

Outlook

We cut our FY18 EPS toRs 5.2 (vsRs 8.4 earlier) to factor in FY17 results and slower recovery in margin. Our revised TP of Rs 200 (vs 210 earlier) is based on 20x FY19E.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.