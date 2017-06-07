App
Jun 07, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Bharat Heavy Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Bharat Heavy Electricals


BHEL’s Q4FY17 revenue at Rs 97 bn was down 3% YoY and missed our/consensus expectations of Rs 105 bn. EBITDA at Rs 6.5 bn was impacted by one-time provisions for gratuity and leave salary liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA at Rs 10.4 bn was significantly above our expectation of Rs 5.9 bn.


Outlook


We cut our FY18 EPS toRs 5.2 (vsRs 8.4 earlier) to factor in FY17 results and slower recovery in margin. Our revised TP of Rs 200 (vs 210 earlier) is based on 20x FY19E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Buy #Recommendations

