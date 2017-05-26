Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Forge

We expect BHFC’s focus on incubating innovative products in railways, aerospace, hybrid vehicle components, etc., is bound to see substantial ramp up over FY18‐20 in turn lending substantial impetus to operating margin. With cyclical recovery on the cards in conventional auto & industrial businesses and most of the capex behind, we expect reasonable improvement in operating margins and cash flows over FY17‐19.

Outlook

Our conviction on BHFC hinges on current cyclical rebound in exports and domestic market pick up, especially in industrial segment, both of which are likely to improve going ahead. BHFC’s new product mix (better margins) is set to improve from 5% to 15% of sales over 3 years, which could drive earnings incrementally and also lead to valuation re‐rating. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

