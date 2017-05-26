App
May 26, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1368 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bharat Forge


We expect BHFC’s focus on incubating innovative products in railways, aerospace, hybrid vehicle components, etc., is bound to see substantial ramp up over FY18‐20 in turn lending substantial impetus to operating margin. With cyclical recovery on the cards in conventional auto & industrial businesses and most of the capex behind, we expect reasonable improvement in operating margins and cash flows over FY17‐19.


Outlook


Our conviction on BHFC hinges on current cyclical rebound in exports and domestic market pick up, especially in industrial segment, both of which are likely to improve going ahead. BHFC’s new product mix (better margins) is set to improve from 5% to 15% of sales over 3 years, which could drive earnings incrementally and also lead to valuation re‐rating. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

