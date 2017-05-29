Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Increasing focus on new verticals like railways, aerospace, defence, mining & renewables is expected to yield positive outcome in near to medium term. The aerospace revenues increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 35 crore, while the defence revenues increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 175 crore in FY17.

Outlook

We remain upbeat on the long term growth potential of the company, which remains the largest forgings company in the world, with strong engineering capabilities. Thus, we value BFL on an SOTP basis with standalone business at 28x FY19E EPS of Rs 42.9 and other subsidiaries at Rs 105/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1300. We ascribe a BUY recommendation to the stock.

