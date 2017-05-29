App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Increasing focus on new verticals like railways, aerospace, defence, mining & renewables is expected to yield positive outcome in near to medium term. The aerospace revenues increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 35 crore, while the defence revenues increased from Rs 100 crore to Rs 175 crore in FY17.


Outlook


We remain upbeat on the long term growth potential of the company, which remains the largest forgings company in the world, with strong engineering capabilities. Thus, we value BFL on an SOTP basis with standalone business at 28x FY19E EPS of Rs 42.9 and other subsidiaries at Rs 105/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1300. We ascribe a BUY recommendation to the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.